READING, Pa. - Berks County volleyball action hitting the court on Tuesday night. Fleetwood travelling to Berks Catholic in a battle of top teams, and it would be the Saints taking this one.
Through two sets, the Tigers and Saints going back and forth on the scoreboard. Each team winning a set make a best of three series.
In the third and fourth set it was all Saints. Olivia Jones would leave her mark on the match in the win. The Saints would take set three, 25-19 and then would run away in set four, 25-10.