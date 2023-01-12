Today

Clouds and morning showers, then some partial clearing late. Breezy and turning cooler. Morning highs in the 50s, then temps slowly and steadily fall during the day.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, brisk, and colder.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and cold, but only for one day. The first January-like day this month, with wind chills below freezing most of the day.