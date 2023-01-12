READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic wins away at Exeter in a cross. division showdown, 63-43. The Saints making a statement with a 20-point win.
Through one quarter of play, the Saints allowed just four points to the Eagles. Later, an 11 point halftime lead would be pushed to 18 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Madison Langdon paced the Saints with 21 points in the win. On the other side, Grace Reedy continues to impress, finishing with 29 points in the effort.
Berks Catholic improves to 8-4 and still leading Berks I, and Exeter falls to, 5-7 and still leads Berks II.