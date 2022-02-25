District III-3/4A girls basketball tournament getting into full swing on Friday night. Berks Catholic advancing in the 3A field, while Lancaster Catholic moves on in the 4A tournament.
The Saints won be nearly 20 over Big Spring on Friday night, 48-30. A closely contested game through much of it, the Saints pulled away in the second half for the win.
Aaliyah Dabney led the way for the Saints with 19 points in the win. Berks Catholic now heads to Eastern York in the semifinals on Tuesday.
In the 4A bracket, Schuylkill Valley put up a fight early on but it wasn't enough as Lancaster Mennonite pulled away, 60-37.
The Panthers will host Bishop McDevitt with a final shot to get into the state tournament.