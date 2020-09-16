READING, Pa. - The Berks Catholic football team will kick off their season on Friday night having all of two days to fully prepare for their opponent. The Saints will play a non-league game against Northwestern Lehigh.
Friday night is one of two games the Saints have recently added to their schedule. Even with half a week to prepare, the Saints players are excited to get back on the field to start their 2020 season.
This road contest will be a great first test for Berks Catholic, taking on the reigning Colonial League champs.