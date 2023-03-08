READING, Pa. - The Berks Catholic boys basketball team is one of several Berks County teams readying for the PIAA tournament. The Saints starting their march toward a state title in their home gym.
The Saints looking to ride the momentum from their District title into the PIAA tournament.
Squaring off against the Saints in the opening round, Uniontown out of the Pittsburgh area. A team that collected 20 wins on the season as well, they feature several scorers that pose a threat to any team.
This is a Saints group that is focused and knows the task at hand going into their opener. At this point in the season, no team can be taken for granted, especially if they made it this far.
Berks Catholic and Uniontown tipoff at 6PM on Friday night.