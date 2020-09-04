READING, Pa. - The official start of the PIAA football regular season is September 11, but Berks Catholic won't begin its 2020 campaign until October 2.
The Saints, as of now, have a four-game regular season schedule. Their first contest is against Daniel Boone. The team is hoping to add another contest to their regular season slate.
Offensively, Berks Catholic lost three of their top four rushers from last year's team. Colby Newton returns as does quarterback Brad Hoffman.
The Saints look to continue their stretch of being in the playoff mix, but their four games this year they know it may take an undefeated regular season to qualify for the postseason.