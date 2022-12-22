READING, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the early going meeting on the court at Exeter on Thursday night. Berks Catholic earning a solid road win over the Eagles, 73-63.
Both teams locked into a close contest for most of the way, but the Saints would to pull away in the closing minutes of the third quarter, holding a 54-40 lead. Helping to pace the Saints in that quarter and for much of the night, Jay Jay Jordan finishing with 32 points.
Berks Catholic remains undefeated on the season, 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. Exeter suffers its first loss on the season at 3-1, 1-1.