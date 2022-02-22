READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic turned their attention to the upcoming District III sooner than they would've liked.
The Saints start their run toward District III-4A gold on Friday night against Big Spring, the six-seed. With their season being cut short by the Bulldogs last season, the Saints aren't overlooking any opponent.
In the gym getting ready for another showdown with the Bulldogs, the Saints provide plenty of problems themselves for any team. Plenty of scorers to go around for BC, they are a threat to score from any level on the court.