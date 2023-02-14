Ruben Rodriguez scored 24 points to lead Reading to an 84-34 win over Schuylkill Valley in a BCIAA quarterfinal round game at the Geigle Complex.
The Knights will advance to face fifth-seeded Wilson a 54-53 winner at Fleetwood. In the other half of the bracket, No. 3 Berks Catholic defeated Muhlenberg 65-48. Ryan Koch and Kingston McKoy each had 18 points for the Saints.
Berks Catholic will meet Exeter Township in a Wednesday semifinal at Santander Arena. The No. 2 Eagles defeated Oley Valley 68-35 on Monday night.