READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic has gotten off to a 3-1, 2-0 in division, start with a big win over Wilson recently. The Saints proving themselves to be a team to watch in Berks 1.
The road ahead doesn't get any easier for the Saints, undefeated Twin Valley makes the trip to Reading Thursday night. The Raiders holding their opponents to 25 points or less.
Head coach Bob Birmingham and his squad understand the task and challenge they face against the Raiders on Thursday night. Without their leading scorer from a year ago, the Raiders are still a formidable foe and the Saints aren't taking them lightly.