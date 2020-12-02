READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic boys basketball team will be making the jump from Berks 2 to Berks 1 in the 2020 season. The Saints are riding an incredible stretch of league play, not having lost in over five seasons.
The 2019-20 Saints lineup featured youth across the board, giving them plenty of key players returning this season. Size and athleticism are added factors into the Saints squad this year too.
Chemistry and preparedness have been on display with this team having more time and practice together. Matt Harley and Michael Gaines two of those key returning players are looking forward to the upcoming season with this group.
Berks Catholic opens their season against Pottsville on Monday, December 14th.