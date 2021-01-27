READING, Pa. - A pair of title contenders go head to head on the court this Thursday. The Berks Catholic girls basketball team takes on Governor Mifflin, looking to impose their defensive prowess on the Mustangs.
Both teams entering this matchup undefeated in Berks County play, the Saints sitting at 9-1 overall. That record has them currently sitting at the fifth seed in the District III-AAAA field.
The Saints presenting a defensive nightmare for their opponents this season. Currently allowing fewer than 30 points per game up to this point. For Thursday, they'll need to continue their stellar defense while protecting the ball as well.