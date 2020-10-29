READING, Pa. - The 2020 campaign has been a historic one already for the Berks Catholic field hockey team, but the Saints are looking to take it even a step further. BC has reached the BCIAA field hockey final, something they've never done before, but has its sights set on the championship.
The team reached this historic championship contest with a win over Oley Valley, the defending champs, in the semifinals.
With this squad setting program history, reaching this point in the tournament, they are ready to finish the job and grab gold.