READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic turns their attention to the District III-4A semifinals, and a date with Bishop McDevitt on Friday night.
The Saints, looking to make yet another appearance in the District III finals, something very common for them in recent years. They have been to seven out of the last eight title games.
Friday night will be quite the challenge for the Saints. Bishop McDevitt has been an offensive juggernaut in 2021, scoring over 50 points in eight games.
Any opponent at this point in the year isn't going to be an easy out. For the Saints, they look forward to leaving it all out on the field, and shutting down this high powered attack.