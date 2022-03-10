PIAA girls round action wrapping up on Thursday night, Berks Catholic and Twin Valley each having to wait an extra day due to postponements.
The Saints season coming to an end in heartbreaking fashion to Lake Lehman on a last second bucket, 39-37.
Caroline Reedy led the way for the Saints, a common theme throughout the season, with 11 points in the effort. Aaluyah Dabney close behind with 10 points for BC.
The Saints finish the season at 21-7.
Elsewhere in the 4A bracket, Twin Valley goes cold in the second half falling to Abington Heights 40-24.
The Raiders were down by seven at the half, 22-15, and they only managed to score nine points in the second half. The Comets doubling them up for the win. Twin Valley finishes the season at 16-11.