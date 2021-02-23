The BCIAA girls' basketball playoffs kicked-off on Tuesday, after they were postponed from Monday due to the inclement weather to begin the week.
Berks Catholic, Twin Valley, Wyomissing, and Governor Mifflin won their respective quarterfinal round battles.
The Saints rolled to a 66-31 win over Schuylkill Valley. BC led by 10 after the first quarter of play.
The Raiders took down Fleetwood 53-30. Ava Morrow finished with 16 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points in the playoff victory.
The Spartans edged Wilson 45-43. Wyomissing trailed by three points with two minutes left, but came back to earn the win.
The Mustangs, who are the top seed in the bracket, cruised to a 54-20 victory over Brandywine Heights.
The latest brackets are available at bciaa.org.