Berks Catholic and Wilson move on in the BCIAA field hockey tournament. The Saints defeated Fleetwood 3-1 while the Bulldogs beat Daniel Boone 8-1.

The Saints and Tigers were tied at halftime, but two second-half goals pushed Berks Catholic to the win. Julia Bressler scored twice and Ava Perella scored one for the Saints in the win.

Bressler reached the 200 career points mark in the postseason contest.

The Saints advance to face Oley Valley in a semifinal on Wednesday. The Lynx downed Brandywine Heights, 8-0, in their quarterfinal contest.

In Wilson's win, Kayla Wilkes recorded a hat trick, in the first half. Emma Staron also scored in the victory.