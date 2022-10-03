On a cold and raining evening perfect for indoor sports, the Berks Catholic and Wilson girls volleyball teams emerged victorious on Monday in a pair of important Berks County matches.
With head coach Dennis Werner sitting on 399 career wins, the Bulldogs rewarded him with number 400 following a 25-13, 25-18, 25-10 over Exeter. Bintou Sissoho with 11 kills and four blocks for Wilson and Cameryn Niedrowski contributing 28 assists and a pair of aces.
In a much tighter affair, the Saints dropped the first set to Schuylkill Valley but rallied for a 3-2 victory. Berks Catholic goes to 7-0 in league play, in control of Berks II.