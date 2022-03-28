A good day for indoor sports on Monday with the frigid temperatures and a few Berks County boys volleyball teams were in action.
At the Lloyd M. Wolf Gymnasium, Berks Catholic lost the first set but stormed back to win 3-1 by 20-25, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24. Will Mickulik had 14 kills and 12 digs while Andrew Gonzalez contributed 22 digs and a pair of aces for the Saints.
Meanwhile Wilson hosted Conestoga Valley in a marathon five-set affair. The visiting Bucks took the opener 37-35 underscoring the even nature of the match. The Bulldog won sets two and three before Conestoga Valley forced a fifth and deciding set by winning the fourth.
In the fifth set, Wilson prevailed 15-13 to win the opening match of the season.