Big night of wrestling on the mat in Berks County. Berks Catholic and Wilson-West Lawn rolling to victories, and clinching their division titles in the process.
In Reading, the Saints cruising past Conrad Weiser, 65-4 to win the Berks II title.
The Saints took control of this dual early, grabbing a 21-4 lead following a pin at 215, Brody Kline getting it done at the 3:14 mark of the bout. They would continue on that trend, at 120, Christopher Smith picks up the tech fall to give the Saints a 41-4 advantage.
Berks Catholic wraps up the division title with a perfect league record, 8-0. The Scouts suffer their first league loss at 7-1.
Elsewhere on the mat, the Bulldogs taking care of business over Governor Mifflin, 47-19 to capture the Berks I title.
The Mustangs suffered to forfeits, and the Bulldogs attacked after. It was 26-0 after Dominic Jurado gets the tech fall in the 138 lb bout. Later, at 152, Blaise Eidle gets the fall at the 1:41 mark to push the lead to 38-6.
Wilson remains perfect in league duals at 6-0, while Governor Mifflin suffered just their second league defeat, 4-2.