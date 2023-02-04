READING, Pa. - Berks County girls basketball winding down in the regular season. Friday featuring wins by Berks Catholic and Wilson West Lawn, two teams trending up as the playoffs near.
At Berks Catholic, the Saints pick up their fifth win in a row, rolling past Governor Mifflin, 54-40.
The fifth straight win just part of the highlights on the night for the Saints, Caraline Herb recorded her 1000th career point. Herb hit this milestone in the midst of the game as play was stopped to celebrate the moment.
Berks Catholic improves to 15-4 as Governor Mifflin takes a step back to 10-11.
At Wilson West Lawn, the Bulldogs continue their trend forward, with the 53-46 win handing Reading its fifth straight loss. For the Bulldogs its their fourth straight win.
Laila Jones pacing the Bulldogs in the win with a game-high, 19 points.
Wilson now sits at 13-8 heading into their regular season finale, while Reading is 11-9 and will look to break their skid on Saturday.