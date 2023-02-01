READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic opening up the District III-2A wrestling tournament at home. The Saints coming off their first county title will have a shot at their first District title this weekend.
Both the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place at Berks Catholic tonight. The Saints rolling in the quarters, a 58-9 win over Biglerville to start the action.
The Saints would jump out to a 21-0 lead through the 127 lb bout, Noah Rosa with the pin, and they wouldn't look back.
Semifinals, the Saints squaring off with Bishop McDevitt, and they would jump out to a big lead again en route to a, 37-25 win.
A 21-6 lead by the Saints would get pushed further during the 160 lb bout, Ricardo Tinoco secures the pin with .3 seconds left in the bout. The Saints would hang on the rest of the way.
West Perry awaits Berks Catholic in Saturday's final round.