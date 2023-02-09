HERSHEY, Pa. - Berks Catholic started and ended the match with falls and did plenty of damage in between to defeat District 4 runnerup Canton 38-15 Thursday in the PIAA Class 2A team tournament at the Giant Center.
Starting at 172, Gabe Davis got the Saints off to a quick start with a first period fall. After a pair of wins by Canton, Berks Catholic won seven straight bouts to put the match out of reach.
Carmine Lenzi punctuated the victory with a fall at 160 and the Saints move on to the quarterfinal round where they will face District 9 champ Brookville who defeated Burrell 32-15.
BERKS CATHOLIC 38, CANTON 15
172: Gabe Davis (BC) p. Hunter Wesneski 0:29
189: Riley Parker (C) d. Timothy Saylor 6-5
215: Micheal Davis (C) d. Brody Kline 8-2
285: Owen Reber (BC) d. Mason Nelson 2-1
107: Christopher Smith (BC) md. Lyle Vermilya 10-2
114: Brayden Hartranft (BC) p. Joe Luner 0:26
121: Gunnar Maciejewski (BC) d. Cohen Landis 7-3
127: Noah Rosa (BC) d. Carson Rockwell 6-2
133: Marvin Armistead (BC) d. Holden Ward 7-1
139: Nathan Moschak (BC) md. Ryland Sakers 14-0
145: Hayden Ward (C) p. John Maurer 1:15
152: Hudson Ward (C) d. Ricardo Tinoco 9-3
160: Carmine Lenzi (BC) p. Brenen Taylor 0:49