Big night of hoops in Berks County, playoff implications on the line in two key matchups. Berks Catholic and Wyomissing picking up wins to help improve their playoff stances.
The Saints hit the road to take on Exeter, they would lock things down in the fourth quarter defensively for the 60-40 win over the Eagles.
JayJay Jordan paced the Saints offensively with a game-high 16 points in the win.
Berks Catholic remains atop their District standings, while Exeter will have to wait and see how the weekend games affect their county and District seeding.
In Wyomissing, the Spartans hang on for a 64-55 win over Schuylkill Valley in a battle of 10 versus 11 in the District. The top 10 teams advancing to the tournament.
The Panthers would get going offensively before the half cutting into the Spartans lead, but they would be kept at bay in the second half.