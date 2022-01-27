READING, Pa. - A possible playoff preview will be on display in Reading Thursday night, when Governor Mifflin and Berks Catholic clash on the court.
The Lady Saints are hoping to defend their Berks County title from 2021, and they seem to have all the makings of a team that can do so. Coming into this matchup against the Mustangs, they already have notched 15 wins on the season.
For the Saints, Caroline Reedy has been one of the most reliable players all season long. Reedy leading the team in points and rebounds, and is inching closer to the 1000-point milestone.
Aside from scoring, one thing Reedy and the rest of her teammates do well, distribute. One major key to the Saints success is their unselfishness on the court.