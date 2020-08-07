In a highly anticipated vote on Friday, the PIAA decided to delay the 2020 fall sports season by two weeks. Official practices will not be able to start until Aug. 24, which will push back the first games for all fall sports.
During the coming two weeks, PIAA officials hope to have more dialogue with Governor Tom Wolf and his administration, who kickstarted the recent meetings and votes due to his recommendation on Thursday to not hold sporting events until 2021.
The decision from the PIAA is not a guarantee that the fall sports season will happen, but local athletic department administrators have hope after seeing the announcement. Regardless of season length, local department leaders want to do what is best for their student-athletes.