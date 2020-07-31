As leagues across Pennsylvania begin to assess their fall sports season schedules, high school coaches in Berks County are uneasy about the upcoming fall 2020 campaign.
Coaches are uncertain what non-league schedules will look like as well given that many teams they compete against may start later than their slated game dates as of now.
According to reports, District 3 officials will ask each school about their preference for the fall sports season. As of now, football heat acclimation practices will begin on Aug. 10 with the rest of the fall sports starting their practices on Aug. 17.