The Berks County Comeback Classic Tennis Invitational is set for June 5 and 6. The event will go on, as long as Berks County moves into the "yellow phase" of Governor Tom Wolf's re-opening plan on June 4 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania.
The event, which features the top tennis players from across Berks County, will be held without spectators at a private, undisclosed location. Players and essential personnel on location will follow strict social-distancing and safety guidelines. No more than 12 players and two staff members will be on site at one time, according to event organizers.
Additionally, all players will have their temperatures checked upon arrival for the event.
The event will be live streamed on the "Small Player Big Play App."
List of participants
- Kaushik Das (Former Two-Time PSAC Singles Champion: Kutztown University; Hits for Hope Singles Champ)
- Andre Fick (Former PIAA State Singles Champion, Player at St. Joe's, Three-Time Hits for Hope Singles Champ)
- Dan Trifoi (Former Berks HS Singles Champion, Player At Thomas Jefferson, Reading City Open Champ)
- Ryan Cuevas (Former Millersville University Standout & Schuylkill Valley standout)
- Ethan Rothermel (Former Berks HS Singles Champion & Brandywine Heights standout)
- Joel Castillo (Former Berks County Doubles County Champion & Reading High standout)
- James Potteiger (2019 PIAA State Doubles Champion, Berks HS Singles Champion, Wyomissing standout)
- Justin Schuetz (Current #1 player at Lebanon Valley College, former Berks Catholic standout)
- Nicholas Balaci (Current player at Lebanon Valley College, PIAA State Doubles Finalist & Weiser Standout)