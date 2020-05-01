Golf courses around Pennsylvania, including in Berks County, re-opened on Friday as Governor Tom Wolf allowed players to hit the course again after weeks away due to stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although courses saw play resume on Friday, there were some changes to help adhere to safety guidelines. Golfers are to remain six feet apart, flags are to not be touched, sand trap rakes were removed, and only one golfer per cart allowed are some of the common procedures put in place by courses to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Officials from local golf courses are happy to see the business back and with a weekend full of good weather ahead. A seasonable warm winter helped their business in the first three months of 2020, but now they hope to make up for their losses during the shutdown in April.