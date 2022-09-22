OLEY, Pa. - Two top teams in their respective divisions, Oley Valley and Wilson West-Lawn squaring off in Oley on Thursday night. These two would be evenly matched ending this game in a 0-0 draw.
Defenses and goaltenders on full display in this one. Catherine Wolf, the sophomore goaltender for the Bulldogs and Cenora Grim for the Lynx going back and forth with the stops.
These two teams showcasing their skills on the other side of the field all night, proving to be a tough out for the rest of Berks County.