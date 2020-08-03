Schools in Berks County are reportedly to decide their own start dates for their own fall sports teams in the upcoming 2020 fall sports season. This likely decision comes after BCIAA officials met on Monday.
According to sources, a uniform decision that will decide schedules for all schools across Berks County likely will not happen.
Some schools in Berks County will need to adjust their schedules due to delayed starts implemented by leagues in which their non-league opponents compete in. The Inter-Academic League pushed back its start date for the fall sports season until September 14.