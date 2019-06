PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Berks County began their Carpenter Cup Classic play with a shutout against Delaware County at FDR Park Wednesday afternoon, 3-0.

Any early two out, two RBI single in the second inning by Matt Stevens of Daniel Boone put Berks up for good. Strong pitching the rest of the way secured the victory for the Berks squad.

Lehigh Valley awaits Berks County on Friday in the second round.