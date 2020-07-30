IOWA - The Court of Dreams Comeback Classic is set to get underway in Iowa, and the team representing Berks County has made their arrival.
Unfortunately for the squad, Kaushik Das was a late scratch and was unable to join the team for the tournament. Replacing Das is a standout from Ohio State, Wyatt Lippert.
Also joining the team will be Ryan Knarr, the Conrad Weiser head coach and Berks County Tennis President is a 13-time Middle States #1 Ranked Doubles player, and a former National Champion.
Knarr is the director of the event, and has spent his time during the pandemic putting on Comeback Classic events in Berks County and North Carolina.