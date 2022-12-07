All-State Field Hockey teams announced for 2022

The All-State Field hockey teams were announced on Wednesday afternoon. The Berks County area well represented across the board. 

Wilson West Lawn with six honorees named to the various All-State teams, Oley Valley close behind with four. See below for the full list of Berks field hockey standouts from this season: 

AAA First Team

Dulin, Katelyn Boyertown Area Senior High 1st Team

Arentz, Catherine Wilson High School-West Lawn 1st Team

Culp, Erika Wilson High School-West Lawn 1st Team

Staron, Emma Wilson High School-West Lawn 1st Team

AA First Team

Schmittinger, Hannah Twin Valley 1st Team

Stevens, Maddie Twin Valley 1st Team (Goalkeeper)

A First Team

Uba, Aubreigh Berks Catholic 1st Team

Lopez, Alexandra Oley Valley 1st Team

Snyder, Morgan Oley Valley 1st Team

Vaccaro, Taylor Oley Valley 1st Team

AAA 2nd Team

Shellaway, Peyton Boyertown Area Senior High 2nd Team

Yoder, Sarah Boyertown Area Senior High 2nd Team (Goalkeeper)

Horace, Caroline Wilson High School-West Lawn 2nd Team

AA 2nd Team

Fetrow, Marlee Daniel Boone Area High School 2nd Team

Huddleson, Hannah Daniel Boone Area HIgh School 2nd Team

Munn, Hadley Twin Valley 2nd Team

A 2nd Team

Buzydlowski, Mallory Berks Catholic 2nd Team

Rothenberger, Molly Oley Valley 2nd Team

Brunner, Kaitlyn Wyomissing 2nd Team (Goalkeeper)

AAA Honorable Mention

Riccitelli, Natalie Wilson High School-West Lawn Honorable Mention

Stuhl, Sydney Wilson High School-West Lawn Honorable Mention

AA Honorable Mention

Shannon, Paige Conrad Weiser Honorable Mention

Sokso, Laura Twin Valley Honorable Mention