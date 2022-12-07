The All-State Field hockey teams were announced on Wednesday afternoon. The Berks County area well represented across the board.
Wilson West Lawn with six honorees named to the various All-State teams, Oley Valley close behind with four. See below for the full list of Berks field hockey standouts from this season:
AAA First Team
Dulin, Katelyn Boyertown Area Senior High 1st Team
Arentz, Catherine Wilson High School-West Lawn 1st Team
Culp, Erika Wilson High School-West Lawn 1st Team
Staron, Emma Wilson High School-West Lawn 1st Team
AA First Team
Schmittinger, Hannah Twin Valley 1st Team
Stevens, Maddie Twin Valley 1st Team (Goalkeeper)
A First Team
Uba, Aubreigh Berks Catholic 1st Team
Lopez, Alexandra Oley Valley 1st Team
Snyder, Morgan Oley Valley 1st Team
Vaccaro, Taylor Oley Valley 1st Team
AAA 2nd Team
Shellaway, Peyton Boyertown Area Senior High 2nd Team
Yoder, Sarah Boyertown Area Senior High 2nd Team (Goalkeeper)
Horace, Caroline Wilson High School-West Lawn 2nd Team
AA 2nd Team
Fetrow, Marlee Daniel Boone Area High School 2nd Team
Huddleson, Hannah Daniel Boone Area HIgh School 2nd Team
Munn, Hadley Twin Valley 2nd Team
A 2nd Team
Buzydlowski, Mallory Berks Catholic 2nd Team
Rothenberger, Molly Oley Valley 2nd Team
Brunner, Kaitlyn Wyomissing 2nd Team (Goalkeeper)
AAA Honorable Mention
Riccitelli, Natalie Wilson High School-West Lawn Honorable Mention
Stuhl, Sydney Wilson High School-West Lawn Honorable Mention
AA Honorable Mention
Shannon, Paige Conrad Weiser Honorable Mention
Sokso, Laura Twin Valley Honorable Mention