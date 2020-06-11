The Berks County Women's Comeback Classic tennis tournament is set to begin on Friday. The event comes after a successful men's tournament last weekend, which was the return of live sports in Berks County since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the spring.
Just like the men's competition the week prior, this weekend's event will follow strict safety guidelines and social distancing protocols to ensure player safety.
This year's women's tournament field features several college standouts as well as top local high school competitors. Three-time Berks champion Alex Pancu is among those in the mix.
The Comeback Classic tennis events won't end with this weekend's event, as event organizers announced three more events that will take place over the coming weeks.