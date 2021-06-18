PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Berks County won in thrilling walk-off fashion in the tenth to open their Carpenter Cup play, but unfortunately the emotions wouldn't carry over. Mercer County all over Berks pitching in a 14-1 win to advance.
Mercer getting out to an early lead, and continued to pile on from there. They would put up three runs in the first inning to grab control of the game.
Danny Eden from Twin Valley would avoid anymore damage to be done, getting a strikeout to end the top of the third. In the top of the fourth though, Mercer would strike again with a bases clearing single down the line to push the lead to six.
They would continue to build on that as the game went on, Berks would only manage to bring one run across the plate.