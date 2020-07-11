The Berks King Of Clay Comeback Classic men's final was suspended on Saturday and will resume on Sunday due to inclement weather and subsequent unplayable court conditions.
The weather stoppage came during the men's final between Andre Fick and Kaushik Das, who were in the fourth set of the match. The match was already underway for over three hours when it was halted by rain.
The match will resume at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.
The women's Queen of Clay event will begin at 9am in Kutztown. The championship match is set for Monday night.
Video courtesy of Berks County Comeback Classic