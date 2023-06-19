The Carpenter Cup softball classic brings together some of the top players from around the Southeast Pennsylvania region for three days of action. The Berks L/L squad - in action on day one of the tournament.
Chester County, their first opponent and Berks got in an early 5-1 hole. Berks L/L would chip away as Holly Grube (Solanco) singles in Bella Mackinson (Donegal) and Paige Baxter (Lampeter-Strasburg) to cut the deficit to 5-4 in the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the frame with two runners on, Twin Valley's Erin Cromwell gets the strikeout to end the threat. Then in the top of the sixth, Bella Mackinson (Donegal) would plate Morgan Koehler (Fleetwood) to tie the score at 5-5.
And that's the way it would end as the game was halted in a 5-5 tie.
"It is to come to play to win, to move onto Wednesday," said Koehler. "So i think while it is nice to show everyone your skills, its nice to show those skills when you're in those close games and and you have to give it your all."