PHILADELPHIA - The Carpenter Cup Softball Tournament featured a regional showdown to start the day on Wednesday. Berks/Lancaster-Lebanon and Lehigh Valley squaring off in the quarter finals.
Berks/LL would get the better of LV in the quarterfinals before falling one win short of the championship game to Jersey Shore.
In the quarterfinal matchup, Berks/LL holds off the comeback attempt by LV to advance, 12-9.
The third inning is most of the damage was done for the Berks/LL squad, plating six runs in the top half. Kaliana Auchey from Ephrata with an RBI single to get the scoring started. More Ephrata power, Ali Williams with her own RBI single, 2-0.
Later in the frame, Berks Catholic's Giana Miranda with a triple to drive in another run, 6-0 through three innings.
Leading 12-2 heading into the seventh inning, that's when LV would mount a comeback. Palmerton's Carly Gaffney with a two-run double to help LV's cause. Later, Whitehall's Kate Yadush would single with the bases loaded to drive in two more runs getting LV within three, 12-9 but that's all they'd manage the rest of the way.
Semifinal contest later in the afternoon, Jersey Shore running away with this one over Berks/LL, 8-1.
Jersey Shore would open up a, 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Top of the second, Berks/LL quick to respond. BC's Miranda once more providing run support, an RBI single to right, the lone run of the game.
From there, Jersey Shore would continue its offensive onslaught en route to the win.