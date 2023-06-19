PHILADELPHIA - The Berks/LL edition of the 2023 Softball Carpenter Cup are the comeback kids as they rallied in the second game to force another tie - this time 8-8 against Tri-Cape.
Berks/LL fell behind 5-1 in their first game against Chester County before rallying to tie and then fell behind Tri-Cape 5-0 but found the mojo once again in their second game of pool play in Bracket B.
Morgan Koehler (Fleetwood) scored the first run in the third after legging out a triple and then scoring on a wild pitch. They would go on to score three more times with Kaliana Auchey (Ephrata) driving in Taylor Hill (Exeter) to close within 5-4.
Trailing 8-7 in the seventh inning, Giana Miranda (Berks Catholic) had a fielders choice which scored Holly Grube (Solanco) with the equalizer.
Needing a win in the final game of the day, Berks/LL came through with a 6-5 victory over Delaware North to advance to Wednesday's championship round.