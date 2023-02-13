GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Kansas City Chiefs player who hails from Berks County is going out a champion.
Backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement on Instagram after his team beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.
"Calling it a career," he posted with a picture of himself standing on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. "Capping it off with a @budlight and another ring!"
The Super Bowl win caps a season in which Henne threw the first postseason touchdown pass of his career.
After quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium in January, Henne led the Chiefs on a 98-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs won that game 27-20.
Henne, 37, was a star football player for the Wilson High School Bulldogs and the University of Michigan Wolverines.
He was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In addition to the Chiefs, Henne played for the Jaguars and Dolphins.