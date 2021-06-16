PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Berks County opening up their Carpenter Cup play in thrilling fashion with a walk-off in the tenth inning over Philadelphia Public.
Berks falling into an early hoie in this one, Philly Public taking a 2-0 lead after the top of the first. In the bottom half, Mikey Gregos from Daniel Boone launches a three-run shot to give Berks the lead.
Philly would grab the lead back after that, 7-3, before the come back from Berks was on. Luis Beato, the Muhlenberg product, played the part of hero for Berks in the ninth with a two-run inside the park home run to tie things up at seven.
Bottom of the tenth, Twin Valley's Koy Zdimal hits the RBI single to walk it off against Philly for the win. Berks advances to the second round on Friday to take on Mercer County.