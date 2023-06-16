PHILADELPHIA - Berks County hitting the diamond for its second game in the Carpenter Cup on Friday afternoon. Olympic-Colonial the opponent for Friday, and the current leader, 3-0 in a rain suspended game.
Scoreless through the first inning, Olympic-Colonial would break that tie in the second. An errant through allowing the first runner to score in the inning, they would add one more for the, 2-0 lead through two. In the third, an RBI single to center field would push Olympic-Colonial's lead to, 3-0.
The third inning is where play got suspended due to the inclement weather in the area. The game is set to resume on Saturday.