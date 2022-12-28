Holiday wrestling tournaments taking over gyms across the region, two in the Christmas City between Liberty and Bethlehem Catholic. Another out at Governor Mifflin, a girls only tournament.
At Liberty, Boyertown and Wilson-West Lawn being represented on the mats. Sonny Mash for the Bears getting the fall in the 121 lb. division. Moving up a couple pounds, Miguel Herrera and Caden Herb securing wins for the Bulldogs at 127 and 133 pounds.
Moving across town to Bethlehem Catholic, Berks Catholic with a couple wrestlers taking part in the 54th Tony Iasiello Christmas City Tournament.
Luke Jordan at 122 pounds would pick up the fall within the first minute of the bout for the win. Later on at 152 pounds, it's Saint versus Saint, Ricardo Tinoco and Eduardo Franco going toe-to-toe. Tinoco would get the, 4-3 decision over his teammate.
Out at Governor Mifflin, a girls wrestling tournament is taking to the mats. 270 girls from dozens of programs flooding to the Mustangs gym for the event.
Girls wrestling is the fastest growing sport in the state of Pennsylvania and should be PIAA sanctioned sooner than later. Only 10 more schools need to sponsor a girls program for the PIAA to sanction it.