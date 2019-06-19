Berks/L-L softball goes 1-2 in Carpenter Cup play

PHILADELPHIA - The Berks/L-L teams lost its first two games of the pool play portion of the 2019 softball Carpenter Cup. The team lost both games 2-1 at FDR Park, once to Burlington County and the other against Delaware North.

Delaware North led 2-0 after three innings and continued that advantage until the sixth inning when Berks/L-L plated its lone run.

The team then played a third game of what was a busy Tuesday for them in Philly and won 19-1 over Inter-AC, but their record of 1-2 was not good enough to advance out of pool play and into the next round.