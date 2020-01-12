ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One night following an Alex Lyon shutout win, the Phantoms get their second straight shutout win, 2-0, thanks to J-F Berube making the start.
Berube posted 35 saves in the shutout victory on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Monsters. No team scored until there was 2:14 left when Cal O'Reilly buried one in the back of the net. Maksim Sushko had the empty net goal for the Phantoms.
Lehigh Valley will return to the ice Wednesday night when they host the Syracuse Crunch.
(Video courtesy of Service Electric)