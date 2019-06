BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jonathan Torres, a local boxer from Bethlehem recently signed with local promotion company Kings Promotions.

Torres, only 20 years old, is undefeated in his young career at 4-0 with his most recent fight ending in a first round knockout. The knockout being the first of his career.

The young boxers next bout will come in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena on June 22nd.