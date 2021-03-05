Bethlehem Catholic, Central Catholic, and Northwestern won and advanced in the District 11 4A boys' basketball playoffs. Bethlehem Catholic bested North Schuylkill 76-54, the Vikings defeated Wilson 61-44, and the Tigers took down Lehighton 45-31.
The Golden Hawks led by 17 at halftime and soared in the second half. Ryan Glassmacher scored a game-high 20 points for Bethlehem Catholic.
ACCHS built a 40-18 advantage at halftime and tacked on some more in the final two quarters of play. Despite the loss, Wilson's Nashawn Jones posted a game-high 16 points.
The Tigers held a three-point advantage in the low-scoring affair in the third quarter, but built a double-digit lead with a scoring run late in the second half that sealed the victory.