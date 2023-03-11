HERSHEY, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic crowned three champions and Nazareth two as the PIAA Class 3A individual wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday at Giant Center.
Keanu Dillard (107), Nathan Desmond (114) and Kollin Rath (139) all won for the Golden Hawks. It was the second straight title for Desmond and Rath moved up the podium after finishing third in 2022.
The Blue Eagles had a pair of repeat champs as Sonny Sasso (215) and Sean Kinney (285) won titles. Quakertown's Collin Gaj completed a perfect sophomore campaign with a title at 145 and Daniel Boone junior Tucker Hogan wrapped up a 40-0 season with a win in the 189-pound final.
Bethlehem Catholic won the team title with 139 points followed by Nazareth at 102.5