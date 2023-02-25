BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Much like the team dual meet season, Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame-GP achieved much individual and team success during the District 11 Class 3A/2A individual tournament that concluded on Saturday evening at Liberty High School.
The Golden Hawks six champions and will advance 13 wrestlers to the Class 3A Northeast Regional tournament. The Crusaders had seven titlists and will move on a dozen athletes to the Class 2A Southeast Regional. Nazareth (4 champs, 11 qualifiers) and Saucon Valley (3 champs, 8 qualifiers) were runnerup. Bethlehem Catholic outdistanced the Blue Eagles 315.5-273 for the 3A team title and Notre Dame outpaced the Panthers 324-212.5 in 2A.
Becahi's Nathan Desmond, the 114-pound champ, was named the Most Outstanding wrestler in 3A and Pen Argyl's Collin Ramsay, a champion at 127, won the Class 2A OW award.